Laborde named interim LSU VP for agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture
LSU President William F. Tate IV has named Lucien “Luke” Laborde Jr., an Avoyelles Parish native, as interim vice president for agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture. Laborde replaces Bill Richardson, who recently stepped down from his administrative position to return to faculty in the College of Agriculture. “With lifelong ties to Louisiana agriculture, including teaching,…www.eunicetoday.com
Comments / 0