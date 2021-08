Round Rock ISD announced Aug. 17 that the start date for students enrolled in virtual learning shifted to Aug. 25. Virtual learners were originally set to start Aug. 18, the same day as in-person students. However, with over 5,000 students enrolled virtually, according to district officials, and adjustments to staffing and teacher onboarding, this date was shifted. Virtual students will also participate in virtual orientation Aug. 23 and 24, according to a release from the district.