YouTube star Jake Paul will not be charged in connection to 2020 looting incident

It looked like Jake Paul had wriggled off the hook last week when federal prosecutors confirmed that the YouTuber wouldn’t face charges for filming alongside looters at an Arizona mall last year. But, according to TMZ, local authorities have decided to refile their own charges against him. Paul filmed the looting at a Scottsdale mall on May 30, 2020, when a wave of anger was sweeping the nation days after the murder of George Floyd. He was initially hit with two criminal misdemeanors for criminal trespass and unlawful assembly—but that case was dropped when feds opened their own investigation. Now that federal authorities have passed on charging Paul, Scottsdale’s city attorney has reportedly re-filed the misdemeanor case against him. According to TMZ, Paul will appear in court after Labor Day, and could face up to a year in prison if he’s convicted. Paul denied taking part in the looting, saying he was just there to make a video.