Crash south of Twin Falls hospitalizes 8
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash on US93 near milepost 39, just south of Twin Falls Friday around 3:50 a.m. Police report Yoselin S. Mendez, 22, of Las Vegas, NV, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfiner northbound on US 93, Nicolas B. Morgan, 33, of Puyallup, WA, was driving a 2016 Cadillac Sedan southbound on US 93 and Harsimrat S. Grewal, 34, of Manitoba, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, pulling a 2022 Vanguard trailer, northbound on US93.localnews8.com
Comments / 0