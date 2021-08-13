Cancel
Fulton County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FULTON AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Fort Johnson, Tribes Hill, Perth, Hoeseville, Munsonville, Steele Corners, Church Corners, Honeywell Corners, Stairs Corners, Vail Mills, West Galway, Rockton, Beyers Corners, Stever Mill, Beatty Corners, Manny Corners and Union Mills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

