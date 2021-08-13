Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sterling, or near Lowes Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Broadlands, Lowes Island, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Darnestown and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH