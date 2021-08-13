Cancel
Kids

With Most Kids Unvaccinated And Class Starting, Schools Come Up With Safety Protocols

By Clare Lombardo
WFAE
 4 days ago

Students head back into classrooms this month, in some cases for the first time since the pandemic began. And this week, we have seen plenty of headlines about back-to-school hiccups, like one Florida district asked hundreds of students to quarantine only two days into the school year, and in Georgia, some schools have already announced that they are going virtual after starting the year in person. Clare Lombardo of NPR's education team has been talking to school leaders and joins us now.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

