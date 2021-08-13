Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson’s E-Scooter Pilot Program has become Permanent

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) selected Spin and Razor to participate in a twelve-month e-scooter program that includes enhanced safety and education requirements, as well as required parking corrals to keep sidewalks clear of obstructions and encourage better riding and parking habits. The pilot program, which launched in September 2019, has shifted to a permanent program starting Thursday, August 12, 2021.

