Grand County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, and Tonahutu Creek. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, just northeast of Grand Lake. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the eastern portions of the East Troublesome Burn Area, and Grand Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Colorado State
Grand County, CO
Denver, CO
Grand Lake, CO
