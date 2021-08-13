Three Pocatello residents facing drug charges

POCATELLO — Authorities recently arrested three Pocatello residents on drug-related charges in separate incidents. Daniel J. Tuckett, 39, is facing one count of drug trafficking in heroin and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Megan R. Housel, 26, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies. Brent Eskelson, 63, is also facing one count of possession of a controlled substance.