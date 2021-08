Flood Advisory issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Adams THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS AND NORTHWESTERN YORK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Weigelstown, Hampton, Shiloh, West York, Emigsville, Lake Meade, Dillsburg, Dover, North York, East Berlin, York Airport, Abbottstown, York Springs, New Salem, Franklintown, Lewisberry, Wellsville, Newberrytown and Ski Roundtop Ski Area.