Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, McDowell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buncombe; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central McDowell and northeastern Buncombe Counties through 500 PM EDT At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Downtown Asheville, or 4 miles north of Black Mountain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Black Mountain, B.R. Parkway-East Asheville To Craggy Gardens, Swannanoa, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland and Montreat. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH