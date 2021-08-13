Cancel
Fairfield County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD, NORTHWESTERN HOCKING AND CENTRAL PICKAWAY COUNTIES THROUGH 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported near Circleville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Circleville, Ashville, South Bloomfield, Logan Elm Village, Royalton, Fox, Amanda, Stoutsville, Tarlton, Aw Marion State Park, East Ringgold, Buena Vista in Hocking County, Slate Run Metro Park, Clearport, State Route 138 at US Route 22 and State Route 674 at State Route 188. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

