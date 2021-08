A Lorain man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Elyria last month. According to a news release from Elyria police, detectives and U.S. Marshals were able to locate Jajuan Malone, 23, and take him into custody. A warrant on murder charges was issued for Malone earlier this month, in connection with the fatal shooting of Caree Cannon, 24, on July 28.