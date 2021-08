When the federal eviction moratorium lapsed on July 31, the more than 11.4 million Americans behind on rent braced for the possibility of being kicked out of their homes as the Delta variant surges across the country. Congress had closed for August recess without acting, and the White House insisted that the CDC didn’t have the legal authority to extend the moratorium. But Representative Cori Bush led a sleep-out protest on the steps of Capitol Hill that, over the course of five days, forced the eviction crisis to the top of the national agenda. And on Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced a new 60-day moratorium.