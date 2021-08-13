Delta variant 'burning through' Nashville; hospitalizations up 900% in 6 weeks statewide

Nashville, Tenn.-based hospitals are running low on beds, staff and morale, reports The Tennessean. "There are no beds," wrote Geoff Lifferth, MD, CMO at Sumner Regional Medical Center of Gallatin, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. "As an ER doc and a healthcare administrator, the past week has been one of the most exhausting and disheartening of my career. The delta variant has burned through us with a ferocity that's hard to describe."