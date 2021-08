Modern brewers are rediscovering the allure of Czech-style beer—Old World design and all. To say Czech beer is a hot new trend in America might sound a tad like clickbait. Czech beer has, for several centuries, been the predominant style of beer in America. Pilsner Urquell was imported to the United States as early as 1873, and three years later Bavarian immigrants Eberhard Anheuser and Adolphus Busch launched Budweiser in St. Louis, Missouri; modeled after the great beers coming out of the Bohemian town of České Budějovice, or Budweis, it quickly became the bestselling beer in the country.