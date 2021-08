Just 10 wealthy people account for a quarter of all donations made by individuals to the Conservative Party since Boris Johnson became prime minister, according to new analysis by The Independent.The 10 super-rich donors – nine of whom are men – have given a combined sum of just over £10m to the Tories since Mr Johnson entered Downing Street, equalling more than 25 per cent of the £38.6m received from all individuals in the past two years.Fears have been raised about the power held by the very wealthiest Tory donors after it emerged last week that a group known as...