Join us as we celebrate the last days of summer with art, live music, local goods, light bites, and drinks at a colorful pop-up party on King Street. We’re not done with celebrating the gorgeous weather and bright outlook of the summer, are you? In a city that’s famous for its art and colorful streets, we want to send off the season with a bang. Join us as we feature local artists, vendors, and live music in this one-day only pop-up at Hed Hi Studio on King.