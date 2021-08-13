Cancel
Healthcare's richest self-made women, per Forbes

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForbes ranked the 100 richest self-made women in a report released Aug. 5. Here are the top seven in healthcare. Forbes valued individual assets, such as stakes in public companies, using stock prices from July 2. Forbes consulted with external experts to value private companies. Some women overcame more than others to make their fortune. Forbes measured how far they have come and gave them a self-made score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags to riches).

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Cardiologist income grew in 2021 — 6 notes on wealth, debt trends

U.S. cardiologists earned about $459,000 on average in 2021, making them the third highest-paid physician specialists, according to Medscape's Cardiologist Wealth & Debt Report published Aug. 16. The findings are based on a survey of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians from more than 29 different specialties. About 3 percent of respondents...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Kendra Scott one of eight Texas women named on Richest Self-Made Women list

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is one eight Texas business women on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women 2021. Listed as the 35th richest female in America, Kendra Scott, of Austin, started her business out of a spare bedroom in 2002 after she couldn’t find affordable colored gemstones. The business now has over 100 stores with her jewelry sold at retailers across the country. Since her business’ growth, Scott has appeared in numerous business and fashion magazines and was even a guest shark on Shark Tank where she invested $100,000 in a Missouri City teen’s sauce business.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after July 29:. 1. Nancy Averwater was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care. 2. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire next year. 3. Tiffany...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare employment for women stagnates: 5 details

Job recovery for men in healthcare continues to outpace recovery for their female counterparts. To return to levels before the pandemic, about 24,000 healthcare jobs for men need to return, compared to 470,000 for women, according to an Aug. 2 report by consulting firm Altarum. The report is based on...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Americans With An Annual Income Over $21K To Receive More

As informed by the data issued by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, most of the citizens have already received a stimulus check worth $3,000. Interestingly, the amount a person would receive is directly dependent on how they have gone out and filed their income taxes. This also justifies how people who had an annual income of over $100,000 per year have been able to get the same amount as citizens with an annual income below $21,300.
Houston, TXbeckershospitalreview.com

Houston Methodist faces 2nd lawsuit over employee vaccine mandate

Sixty-two former Houston Methodist employees are alleging wrongful termination after they were fired for not complying with the organization's requirement for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ABC 13. The lawsuit comes about two months after another lawsuit against Houston Methodist was dismissed. In the latest lawsuit, plaintiffs...
Omaha, NEPosted by
DFW Community News

Warren Buffett’s Firm Again Increases Its Stake In Kroger Grocery Stores

OMAHA, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in a quarterly update with regulators Monday that it picked up nearly 11 million shares of Kroger stock during the second quarter, raising its holdings to 61.8 million shares. Buffett’s company has been steadily adding to its Kroger holdings in recent quarters.
San Jose, CAbeckershospitalreview.com

CMS threatens to terminate HCA hospital's Medicare contract

Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., will lose its Medicare contract in October unless it corrects deficiencies outlined in a 65-page report, according to NBC Bay Area, citing the CMS report that is not yet publicly available. A June survey of Good Samaritan Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Potential Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medication Management System Market Report 2021 Key Players Allscripts, BD, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Cerner Corporation

Medication Management System Market Analysis, Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Forecasts to 2026 and Key Vendors: Allscripts, BD, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Cerner Corporation, Omnicell. The Global Medication Management System Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends...
Economymurphyshockeylaw.net

Healthcare and Life Science Market is Booming Worldwide | UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, Cigna

The latest study released on the Global Healthcare and Life Science Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Healthcare and Life Science market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Vasopressin Market to Reach $2658.9Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.9% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights.

The Vasopressin research report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS focuses on the sector's key market characteristics, including historical data, present market conditions, the ecosystem, technological advancements, upcoming innovations, and company developments. It also evaluates the economic conditions of the firm to acquire a better understanding of regional as well as a global competitive advantage. It's largely made up of data and information acquired to evaluate the success of a marketing effort. The Vasopressin research report study is entirely focused on revealing the best and new market potentials by giving accurate financial data, ensuring the success of the client's business in the overall marketplace. As a result, this business market research report has significant global relevance.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Anthem, Dignity Health reach multiyear contract

Anthem and San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced a new multiyear agreement just over a month after their previous contract expired. The new agreement is retroactive to the July 15 expiration date of the previous contract, meaning care received in the limbo between contracts is considered in network, according to the Aug. 16 release.

