Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco mandates COVID-19 vaccination for some indoor activities: 4 notes on its vaccine passport

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco is requiring proof of full vaccination for many indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, according to an Aug. 12 Insider report. San Francisco is the first city nationwide to implement a full vaccination mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 20. Unlike New York City, San Francisco is requiring people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of needing just one shot.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Virginia State
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Orange County, NYthephoto-news.com

Orange County updates COVID-19 mask recommendations

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman issued Public Health Alert #21 last Thursday, Aug. 12:. COVID Update and Mask Recommendation in Orange County. As our community is experiencing a rise in cases, in large due to the Delta Variant, the Orange County Department of Health is recommending the continuation of mitigation strategies which allow for the safe reopening and operation of schools, businesses and events.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Houston, TXbeckershospitalreview.com

Houston Methodist faces 2nd lawsuit over employee vaccine mandate

Sixty-two former Houston Methodist employees are alleging wrongful termination after they were fired for not complying with the organization's requirement for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ABC 13. The lawsuit comes about two months after another lawsuit against Houston Methodist was dismissed. In the latest lawsuit, plaintiffs...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases still rare amid delta surge: 4 takeaways

The true prevalence of breakthrough COVID-19 cases is difficult to track due to a lack of comprehensive testing and surveillance, but a new analysis from The Wall Street Journal suggests infections among fully vaccinated people are still very rare — even with the highly transmissible delta variant circulating in the U.S.
U.S. Politicsbeckershospitalreview.com

US to recommend boosters 8 months after 2nd shot: 4 things to know

The U.S. will recommend most Americans get a COVID-19 booster dose eight months after receiving their second shot, sources familiar with the planning process told The New York Times Aug. 16. Four things to know about the plan:. White House officials told The New York Times the U.S. is planning...
Alabama Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Alabama health officials 'shivering in our boots' as concerts, rallies go on amid delta's spread

Health officials in North Alabama are concerned that a recent music festival and an upcoming rally could lead to more COVID-19 infections in the state, according to Al.com. An outdoor music festival, Rock the South, took place in Cullman, Ala., Aug. 13-14. Additionally, an outdoor rally featuring former President Donald Trump is set to take place at the same venue of Rock the South on Aug. 17.
New York City, NYedglentoday.com

Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking

New York (AP) — Vaccine mandates expanded Monday as New York state ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19 inoculations and New York City was poised to start requiring them for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues. The new policies aim to...
Charleston, WVWOWK

Who is eligible to receive a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Late Thursday night, federal health officials authorized an additional COVID-19 vaccination shot for those who need it. The FDA has authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for some people with weakened immune systems and transplant patients. West Virginia’s Coronavirus Task Force says they...
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

No New Health Orders Despite Spread Of Delta Variant

Ohio's Governor and state Health Director held their first coronavirus press conference in weeks this afternoon, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Alison Holm has the numbers. State health officials Tuesday reported 3,235 new cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of August there have been nearly 30,000 cases - 50%...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

New York state orders COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers

New York state will require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Aug. 16. The requirement includes staff at hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. These facilities must develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for workers with religious or medical reasons, the governor said.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 healthcare groups urge governors to promote vaccines, masking

Professional organizations representing thousands of infection preventionists, epidemiologists, infectious diseases physicians and other clinicians nationwide are calling on U.S. governors to help protect the public from COVID-19. The following organizations sent a joint letter to the leaders Aug. 16, urging them to support public health precautions such as masking and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy