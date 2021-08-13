San Francisco mandates COVID-19 vaccination for some indoor activities: 4 notes on its vaccine passport
San Francisco is requiring proof of full vaccination for many indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, according to an Aug. 12 Insider report. San Francisco is the first city nationwide to implement a full vaccination mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 20. Unlike New York City, San Francisco is requiring people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of needing just one shot.www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0