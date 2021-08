The San Jacinto City Council has little reason not to demolish the historic Virginia Lee Hotel at 248 E. Main St. in San Jacinto due to it being structurally unsound, traces of asbestos and lead paint and other factors in the boarded-up building. The discussion about the circa 1880s building was brought up by City Manager Rob Johnson as an emergency project at the Aug. 3 council meeting with all five council members attending the teleconference. The council heard that over the past several years, the building has continued to deteriorate and staff discovered the existing exterior staircase accessing the second story had to be demolished as it was falling down. The staff report said, “The extensive rehabilitation costs and nearly 15 years of deferred maintenance has culminated into.