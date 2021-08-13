July was the hottest ever recorded, says US agency

DENVER — The earth's atmosphere has warmed by a little more than one degree Celsius (1.8 F) since 1900, according to multiple sources:. It is the goal of the Paris Agreement, which the United States is a member of, to stop global warming at less than two degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees. A recent report by the IPCC found that the earth's climate will very likely exceed the 1.5 C threshold over the next 20 years.