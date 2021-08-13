Cancel
Kyle Schwarber to make Boston Red Sox debut Friday night as DH; Marwin Gonzalez designated for assignment in roster shakeup

By Chris Cotillo
BOSTON -- The Red Sox are shaking things up a bit heading into their weekend series against the Orioles. Boston will activate slugger Kyle Schwarber and designate utility man Marwin Gonzalez for assignment before Friday’s game, manager Alex Cora announced. Schwarber, who was acquired in a July 29 trade with the Nationals, will make his Sox debut Friday as the designated hitter, hitting sixth.

