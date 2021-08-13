Kyle Schwarber to make Boston Red Sox debut Friday night as DH; Marwin Gonzalez designated for assignment in roster shakeup

If Kyle Schwarber gets to play October baseball with the Red Sox this fall, there’s a good chance he will see a familiar face or two across the field. Schwarber, who the Sox acquired from Washington for minor-league pitcher Aldo Ramirez before last week’s trade deadline, watched as more than a dozen former teammates were traded to contenders as both the Nationals and Cubs -- with whom Schwarber spent the first six years of his big-league career -- blew up their rosters. Washington’s sale included dealing Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, shipping out relievers Brad Hand (Blue Jays) and Daniel Hudson (Padres) and offloading veterans Yan Gomes (Athletics), Josh Harrison (Athletics) and Jon Lester (Cardinals). Chicago traded away a few key pieces of its 2016 championship team, including Kris Bryant (Giants), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Javier Baez (Mets).