Major League Baseball played its first-ever professional game in Iowa last night (Thursday) and “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner couldn’t be happier. After spending the last three years playing Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton, Kevin Costner returned to Iowa. The state sets the background for one of Costner’s top films and one of the actor’s favorite flicks. Dubbed the “Field of Dreams” game, the title takes its name from the movie of the same name. The game featured a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox won the game in a most dramatic fashion — a walk-off home run to earn the sox a win. It is almost like a Hollywood script guided the two teams to an exciting finish at the end of the game.