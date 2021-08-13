Jersey City pols say they’ll start over on ordinance to guarantee developers provide affordable housing
Jersey City elected officials are apparently headed back to the drawing board after a judge struck down the city’s controversial inclusionary zoning ordinance as illegal. Affordable housing watchdog Fair Share Housing Center had sued the city in December to block the enactment of the law that requires developers of certain projects to designate 20% of their units as affordable housing, but also provides loopholes that allow them to shirk their responsibilities.www.nj.com
