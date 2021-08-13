CAREER POSTING: Area Director, UGA SBDC at Georgia State

A Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Area Director/Business Consultant is a public service faculty position reporting to the District Director. The persons in this position are responsible for delivering programs to individuals, businesses, communities, and organizations, in their assigned geographic territory. This charge requires a broad base of business knowledge, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously. These duties require the integration of business theory and practice necessitating professional development activities. The Area Director must also lead and manage the performance and daily operations of the office and its employees assigned. Multicounty and occasional statewide travel is required.