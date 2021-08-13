Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

CAREER POSTING: Area Director, UGA SBDC at Georgia State

georgiasbdc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Area Director/Business Consultant is a public service faculty position reporting to the District Director. The persons in this position are responsible for delivering programs to individuals, businesses, communities, and organizations, in their assigned geographic territory. This charge requires a broad base of business knowledge, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously. These duties require the integration of business theory and practice necessitating professional development activities. The Area Director must also lead and manage the performance and daily operations of the office and its employees assigned. Multicounty and occasional statewide travel is required.

www.georgiasbdc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#State Government#Uga Sbdc#The University System#State Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy