The New England Revolution made their first trek north of the border since May of 2019 as they traveled to BMO Field in Toronto as they faced off against Toronto FC. The red-hot Revolution came into Saturday’s match on a six-game win streak. The Revs looked to pick up back-to-back wins after picking up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union at home. The last Revs loss came back on July 7th when they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Saturday’s opponent, Toronto FC.