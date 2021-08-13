Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Towne Center invites the community to participate in its $300 Back-to-School giveaway

Cover picture for the articleAs families begin their back-to-school shopping, Long Beach Towne Center, an open-air lifestyle center in the heart of Long Beach, California, invites the community to participate in its Back-to-School giveaway for a chance to win a gift card bundle valued at $300. The shopping center’s enter-to-win contest runs now through August 20th. Must be 18 or older to enter. One lucky winner will be randomly selected and notified via the center’s Instagram comment stream on August 24th; the winner must respond within 48 hours or the prize will be forfeited and another winner selected. No purchase necessary.

