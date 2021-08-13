Latest extension of Trevor Bauer's leave could create an issue for Rob Manfred

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”