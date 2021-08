Despite their impressive appearance from Molas Pass between Durango and Silverton, most hikers pass by the twisted, slabby West Needle Mountains on their way to somewhere else. Too bad, because one of Colorado’s best peakbagging weekends is a climb of their high points, the three Twilight Peaks—North, Central, and South, each a hair over 13,000 feet. It’s not just the summits that make this trip special, either; from the basecamp next to an unnamed Lake at 11,700 feet to views of the Animas River Gorge’s sheer cliffs, there isn’t a moment on this trip that disappoints.