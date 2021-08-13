Cancel
Chicopee, MA

Relocating meeting space for Chicopee City Council nonsensical (Letters)

On July 13, the Chicopee City Council called a special meeting to discuss moving their meetings from the 3rd floor Multifunction auditorium back to the 4th floor. This transition would be a waste of money but worse, it would deny 4th floor space that other city departments need to meet and ease their cramped conditions. It would also require the public to visit another floor when public movement within City Hall is being restricted to the lower levels.

