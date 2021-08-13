Cancel
YouTube star Jake Paul will not be charged in connection to 2020 looting incident

By Scripps National
WXYZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube star Jake Paul will evade charges for a looting spree in Arizona, according to multiple reports. Paul, who is currently enjoying a high-profile boxing career, recorded looting at a mall in Arizona last year. "Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office...

www.wxyz.com

