Global warming begets more warming, new paleoclimate study finds

By Jennifer Chu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
YubaNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is increasingly clear that the prolonged drought conditions, record-breaking heat, sustained wildfires, and frequent, more extreme storms experienced in recent years are a direct result of rising global temperatures brought on by humans’ addition of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. And a new MIT study on extreme climate events in Earth’s ancient history suggests that today’s planet may become more volatile as it continues to warm.

