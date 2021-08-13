Stivers: Infrastructure plan could cover 2 Kentucky bridges
A federal infrastructure bill could allow Kentucky to pay for two large bridge projects without tolls, state Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday. The $1 trillion plan passed the Senate 69-30 Tuesday, with Kentucky's GOP senators splitting their vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supported the measure, praised the bill's potential to help update highways, bridges and airports; extend broadband; and provide clean drinking water to Kentuckians.www.kansascity.com
