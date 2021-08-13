Cancel
Day Hike to Mt Garfield

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful out and back hike to 4500-ft Mt Garfield (#17 of the 48 4Ks), enjoying some of the finest views of the Pemigewasset Wilderness in the White Mountains. This will be a moderately-paced hike with infrequent stops but we will definitely enjoy the views and lunch at the top, weather permitting! The hike is ten mile round-trip with 3000-feet of elevation gain--not suitable for beginners. After an easy warm-up through woods filled with coniferous and birch trees, participants should be prepared for steeper terrain and 6-7 hours hiking. Leaders and participant's must bring masks for emergency purposes. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

LifestyleSacramento Magazine

Sierra Hike: Mt. Rose Waterfall

This 5-mile out-and-back moderate hike offers rocky terrain, some shade and a waterfall as the destination. To get here, take Mt. Rose Highway and, as you approach the summit, park in the large lot on the west side of the highway. You’ll immediately take some steps onto a low ridge of the mountain. Continue to the left and follow the dirt path along the top. Eventually you’ll dip down into a forested area offering ample shade. Until late June, snowpack might offer a hurdle, but snowshoes won’t be required after May.
LifestyleTribune-Star

Jackson-Schnyder Day hike set Aug. 14

The Ouabache Land Conservancy invites everyone to the third annual "Jackson-Schnyder Day" hike at Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. The hike celebrates the legacy and land ethic of Marion Jackson and Julius Schnyder, the preserve's former owners and namesakes. Phil Cox, Purdue Extension...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike-- Demo Hike #2

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered demonstration hike is 4 miles, 2 hours over frequent, wooded, hilly trails with lovely ocean views. Participants should wear sturdy footwear, bring water, snack, bug spray, and hiking poles are recommended. The hike will be at a moderate pace and participants will be expected to stay together. This hike is limited to 20 participants due to parking limitations. No dogs are allowed due to restrictions of the hiking area. Heavy rain will cancel the hike and participants will be notified via email and SNEL.
Hobbiesvisitconcordca.com

Camp Mt. Diablo

With 36 sites, Juniper is Mt. Diablo’s largest campground. Named for the surrounding Juniper trees, the views on the western are a true camper’s delight. Live Oak offers 22 sites and close proximity to Rock City, one of Mt. Diablo’s most popular attractions. JUNCTION CAMPGROUND. Elevation: 2,200 Feet. With just...
Traveloutdoors.org

Day Hiking in the Tetons (#2166)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an unforgettable hiking experience amidst the backdrop of the Grand Teton National Park! The stunning beauty, towering mountains and abundant wildlife have drawn people to this place for more than 11,000 years. Located south of Yellowstone National Park, and north of the town of Jackson, Grand Teton National Park main draw are the celestial iconic rising peaks of the Teton Range. During our 10-day adventure, we will explore all of the Tetons' wonders, from canyons to vistas, and from high alpine terrain to valley meadows and carpeted forests. We will alternate our time between the eastern side of the park in Wyoming, featuring more classic hikes and historic relics, and the western, more "quiet" side of the park in Idaho, featuring an ascent to Table Mountain at over 11,000. One of our hikes will end with a scenic boat ride and another will start with a mountain ascent via an aerial tram. We will attend a western music show and barbecue and also have time to enjoy the charm of downtown Jackson Hole. This trip, with 8 consecutive hiking days, is ideal for the experienced outdoor adventurer, able to hike 8-16 miles each day with altitude gains that range from 1100'-4000'. Accommodations throughout will be a combination of both hotels and cabins, and will include some breakfasts, dinners and fees.
Family Relationshipsoutdoors.org

Family Adventure: Hike and Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Look no further for your family's summer vacation! Led by AMC's Outdoor Guides, you'll enjoy fun days of outdoor adventure with your family. Activities will include hiking, canoeing, outdoor skills, campfire, and much more. With a comfortable mountain lodge as your base, you'll enjoy hiking adventures in Crawford Notch, as well as a day of canoeing on Moore Reservoir. Get out and get active with your family on this AMC guided adventure. Recommended for families with children ages 8 and up.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Introducing… The NH48! - Mt Jackson (NH48) and Mt Webster (52WAV)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Just getting started hiking the NH48? "Introducing… The NH48!" is a selection of New Hampshire 4000 footers that are appropriate for those just starting out hiking the NH48. Develop the experience, knowledge and confidence needed for continuing your quest of the remaining NH48 4000 footers in your future. Because these hikes are intended for hikers new to the NH48, please register for this hike ONLY if you have hiked 5 or fewer NH48 4000 footers in the past. (Note: When registering, you are signing up for this one hike only. Each "Introducing... The NH48" hike will be posted separately.) This is a hike of Mount Jackson, a mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in NH. The moderate hike via the Webster-Jackson Trail is approx 5.8 miles out/back and has 2400' of elevation gain leading to its 4052' summit. Jackson one of the lowest summits of the NH48, has a few steep but short sections and the trail is relatively short in length. An area approaching the summit may require scrambling. You'll find great views of Mt Washington and the other peaks of the Presidential Range at the summit, along with fine views up and down Crawford Notch and across the notch to Mts Tom, Field and Willey. As a "bonus" peak for this hike, after we summit Mt Jackson, we'll swing by Mt Webster on the decent. This peak is on the "52 With A View" list. You must be in good hiking condition and you must have some mountain hiking experience in the past 6 months and bring appropriate hiking gear. (Recent mountain hiking experience such as Mt Greylock, Mt Monadnock or peaks from the NH "52 With A View" list is ideal.) Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Additionally, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date. Please email Julia (julia.hazlett@gmail.com) to register for this trip.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking the 4000 Footers Weekend: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active, fit participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with dinner, followed by a welcome session where you will meet and greet other group members and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend. Our professional guides will cover what to expect during the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, leave no trace, and more. Additionally, during the hike, guides will point out interesting flora/fauna along the way. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday, with the possibility to do several. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Hale.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Jackson (4K) and Webster (52WAV) Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 8

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on-site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, we also accept partial week reservations. Contact registrar for details and availability. For more information and a COVID FAQ, visit the Cold River Camp website.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike, Swim, Camp Weekend of Fun at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. What can be better than a weekend camping outdoors, hiking through the woods, swimming in a refreshing mountain lake and relaxing by an evening campfire with new friends? Enjoy a 3 days / 2 nights summer weekend hiking, swimming, paddling or just relaxing at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center. On Saturday we will have a beginner friendly hike in the morning followed by plenty of afternoon time to enjoy swimming or paddling in the Lake. Saturday afternoon we will enjoy a social happy hour with some snacks and an evening bonfire with s'mores. Bring your own adult beverages to enjoy at happy hour, meals and campfires. Sunday morning you can enjoy your choice of more hiking, swimming, paddling or just lakeside relaxation. This weekend, you have the option of camping in the Beaver Brook Shelters or reserving a shared bedroom space in the White Oak Cabin. Meals will be taken in the Dining Hall. Meals included are Saturday breakfast, Saturday Dinner and Sunday Breakfast. Optional Friday Dinner and Sat/Sun Trail Lunches may be purchased separately. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $155 Members / $195 Non-members Cabin: $205 Members / $245 Non-Members Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Saturday Day Option available for $25, and does not include any meals or overnight accommodation. Rate excludes EventBrite and credit card processing fees for Non-members Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Cushetunk and Round Valley Out-and-Back

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Paddling Mattawoman Creek

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: evenings) We'll meet at Mattingly Park, Indian Head MD on Mattawoman Creek, a tidal fresh tributary of the Potomac. We'll meet at 10, but it's best come early. Parking is limited, and it's good to have you're boat ready by 10. Bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent from Atlantic Kayaks (http://www.atlantickayak.com/kayak-rentals.html , 301.292.6455). Reserve your rental boat in advance. We'll paddle upriver past marshes of spatterdock, American Lotus, and wild rice up to the head of tide in a wooded swamp. We'll see egrets, ospreys, and maybe a Bald Eagle. We'll have lunch (and maybe a quick swim) at an island. If people have time and energy left, some of us may take a paddle on the wider lower creek with lots of marshes and wooded shores. Children should be old enough to paddle a kayak. Life jackets are required.
Animalsbutlerradio.com

Moraine State Park to Host Dog Days of Summer Hike

Those looking for an outdoor activity to enjoy with a canine companion later this week should check out Moraine State Park. The Park Naturalist is leading a Dog Days of Summer Hike from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area on the South Shore.

