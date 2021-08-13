Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It’s time to help you find your Fur-ever Friend on 6 News! This month we’re featuring Mags from the Humane Society of Cambria County. Mags is an extremely playful on-year-old cat who was brought to the shelter in May in dire need of help. His tail was infested with maggots and couldn’t be saved so it was amputated, but Mags doesn’t mind. Because Mags loves to play so much shelter say he would do best in a home without small children. During his time at the humane society Mags has made a lot of friends with other playful cats and would love a playmate who can keep up with him. Mags is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and negative for feline leukemia and FIV.