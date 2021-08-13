20's and 30's Mt. Garfield
Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the second weekend of August with Young Members!! This is a group within AMC dedicated to encouraging people in their 20s and 30s to enjoy the outdoors. Join us for a beautiful hike up to Mt. Garfield (4,500 ft) with fantastic views of the surrounding area, including Mt. Lafayette and Mt. Lincoln. Hike will be roughly 10 miles with 3000 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph). This is not a trip for beginners. and participants should be ready for an 8-9 hour day. The exact time and meeting location are sent to approved participants only. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6 ft distancing with others cannot be maintained.activities.outdoors.org
