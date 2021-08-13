Cancel
Rumney NH Bike Tour

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. This is almost annual ride for the last 15 years!! An easy 67 mile ride/tour on quiet country roads leaving Rumney NH promptly at 9:00 The route begins with a six mile long hill and then it is either down hill or relatively flat the rest of the way. There is also an option to stop at 60 miles in Plymouth and have your driver pick you up on the way home. Other years, riders have been dropped off at the ten mile mark, in Dorchester NH, completely skipping the initial hill. If you are interested, you will need a working bike, spare tire, bike helmet, bright clothes, wind breaker and sun block. You will also need cash for ice cream stops at mile 20, 34, 43 and 60. Rider's cycling speeds on the flats will vary between 12 and 18 mph and a lot slower going up the hill. We wait for riders at all of the nine turns of the ride (four have ice cream and three turns are in the first five mile). To register you need to go to meetup: https://www.meetup.com/AMCBostonBikers/events/279430658.

activities.outdoors.org

