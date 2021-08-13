Rumney NH Bike Tour

Start of Minuteman Bikeway across from Alewife MBTA Garage,. Registration is required for this activity. Come enjoy a 19 mile mostly bike path tour along the Charles from Alewife to Charlestown and back. A highlight will be the new-ish bike bridge from Charlestown to Cambridge. There are some surface roads in West Cambridge to access the Charles. Be aware this is an urban ride and though we are mostly on bike paths, there are many crossings and expect heavy vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic. Following the rules of the road is a must for safety. Due to traffic, we will plan on an overall speed of approx. 12 mph overall speed with no formal rest stops. To keep the group well guided and sort of together thought the many turns and crossings, we will ask riders to participate in the "human arrow" method (more detail at the pre-ride brief. Helmets required, bright, highly visible clothing and blinky lights are hightly recommended. Please register on the AMC system, but beyond that the ride is show and go and registrants will be accepted by the leaders without any follow-up or screening. Please download the ride from the RWGPS link to your smartphone, gps device, or print a cue sheet (plus we will have the human arrows!). Feel free to contact the leader for any questions. Meet at 5:30 pm sharp, ready to ride at the start of the Minuteman Bikeway across the street from the Alewife MBTA Station Parking Lot. Ride must start on time due to approaching sunset. For those interested after the ride, we will be having something to eat at nearby Jasper White's Summer Shack. There isn't any outdoor seating, but it's very large and open inside.