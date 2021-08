By now, you’ve heard that Disney’s Hotel New York— The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris is officially open, right? The hotel has over 350 pieces of contemporary artwork on display, showcasing the vast scope of the Marvel Universe. But it also has an amazing New York Boutique, a boutique fully dedicated to the Marvel Universe, where you can find and purchase reproductions of Marvel artwork displayed in the hotel, plus other fun Super Hero souvenirs that will delight Marvel and Disney fans alike! Check out some of them here: