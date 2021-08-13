Dead River, Class III

LOWELL (CBS) — The public is urged not to feed the ducks in Lowell after a “significant number” of them have been found dead in the Merrimack River. The city of Lowell said it is talking to state wildlife officials about the situation, and experts believe the cause is likely avian botulism, which is not unusual for waterfowl. “Members of the public are urged not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease,” the city tweeted. Members of the public are urged not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease. Animal Control from @LowellPD is continuing to monitor this situation closely. — City of Lowell (@CityofLowellMA) August 3, 2021 Animal control is monitoring the duck situation.