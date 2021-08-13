Cancel
Dead River, Class III

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. The Dead is one of the longest continuous sections of whitewater in the Northeast (14 miles). It is a combination of class II and class III rapids, with hardest rapids near end of run. Dead is located in rural Western Maine. Camping at Webb's Campground.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

outdoors.org

New paddler on the river instructional

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Jeff Magee, Troy Schinkel and Ed Yiznitsky will lead a Class 2 new paddler instructional Trip on Thursday August 12. Participants must have proper whitewater equipment including helmet. Cost. Free.
Middlesex County, CTdailyvoice.com

DEEP Investigating After Jet Skier Found Dead In CT River

CT Environmental Conservation Police officers are investigating a boating fatality believed to involve a single jet skier on the Connecticut River. The jet skier was found around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, in Middlesex County in Haddam, after DEEP received calls from passing boaters of a jet ski adrift near the Salmon River boat launch, said Tony Russell, spokesman for DEEP.
Lowell, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘Significant Number’ Of Dead Ducks Reported In Merrimack River

LOWELL (CBS) — The public is urged not to feed the ducks in Lowell after a “significant number” of them have been found dead in the Merrimack River. The city of Lowell said it is talking to state wildlife officials about the situation, and experts believe the cause is likely avian botulism, which is not unusual for waterfowl. “Members of the public are urged not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease,” the city tweeted. Members of the public are urged not to feed ducks by the River Walk in order prevent ducks from congregating which could lead to further spread of the disease. Animal Control from @LowellPD is continuing to monitor this situation closely. — City of Lowell (@CityofLowellMA) August 3, 2021 Animal control is monitoring the duck situation.  
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton-Wood River Class of 1971 Looks for 12 Classmates for 50th Anniversary Bash

WOOD RIVER - Members of the 1971 class of East Alton-Wood River Community High School are planning a 50 th anniversary bash and are still looking for 12 classmates. The party is set for Sept. 25 at the Wood River Moose. So far, more than 260 classmates have been notified, according to organizer Rhonda (Kesler) Keeney. “But,” she said, “the Reunion Committee is still hoping to reach those remaining 12 people.” Those classmates are Regina Croquart Rice, Connie Davis, Continue Reading
Swimming & SurfingOn Common Ground News

Georgia River Network offers introductory kayaking classes to train new paddlers

The Georgia River Network is hosting introductory kayak classes in August and September to help train new paddlers who are finding their way to Georgia’s rivers as an outdoor escape from the pandemic. Recent increases in paddlesports participation have also resulted in increases in accidents and fatalities. Georgia River Network wants to help paddlers enjoy the state’s waterways more safely and for many years to come.
Sportsoutdoors.org

Paddle Delaware River III - Byram River Access to Lambertville River Access

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
New Jersey Stateoutdoors.org

Oswego River Kayak/Canoe, Class 1, Wharton State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Paddle on Merrill Creek Reservoir, Class 1

Boat launch area of Merrill Creek Reservoir, Warren County, NJ,. Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Athens, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia River Network hosts kayaking classes

ATHENS — The Georgia River Network is hosting introductory kayak classes in August and September to help train new paddlers who are finding their way to Georgia’s rivers as an outdoor escape from the pandemic. Recent increases in paddle sports participation also have resulted in increases in accidents and fatalities. Georgia River Network wants to help paddlers enjoy the state’s waterways more safely and for many years to come.
Giles County, VAwfxrtv.com

Kayaker found dead along the New River in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a kayaker was found dead along the New River in Giles County Friday. It is believed the man in his late 60s died while kayaking. He was kayaking near the Shumate Falls area of Giles County, near the West Virginia line.
Haddam, CTGreenwichTime

Jet skier found dead in Connecticut River in Haddam

HADDAM — Conservation authorities and police are investigating a boating fatality on the Connecticut River in Haddam. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation said the death involved a “single jet skier” Sunday afternoon. The environmental-conservation police, ENCON, are investigating. According to a statement from DEEP, “Passing boaters reported...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Four Winds Casino unveils class III gaming and future plans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds South Bend introduced class III gaming Thurs. Aug. 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Indiana State governor, along with other officials in attendance. Officials said the biggest motivation for class III gaming at Four Winds South Bend was to have it operate the same...
ScienceThe News

Current River State Park to host Wild Medicinal Class

Current River State Park invites the public to learn about special uses of Missouri’s native plants from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, or Saturday, Aug. 14. The same class is offered each day. Participants will learn how native plants can be used on insect bites, how to...
Lowell, MAGoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Reveal Eight-Person Recruit Class

LOWELL, Mass. – Eight newcomers will be suiting up for the River Hawks for the first time this fall as Head Coach Mira Novak and the UMass Lowell women's soccer team announce the 2021 recruit class. The group includes four international student-athletes, hailing from Greece, Denmark and Sweden. As well...
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 8

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on-site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, we also accept partial week reservations. Contact registrar for details and availability. For more information and a COVID FAQ, visit the Cold River Camp website.

