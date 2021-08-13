Silver Hill/Cornfield Mowing - AT Open Space Preservation

Registration is required for this activity. This ride is co-sponsored by the AMC Boston Bike Committee and Charles River Wheelers Come enjoy an 18 mile mostly bike path tour along the Charles from Alewife to Waltham via Watertown and back. You won't believe how bucolic some sections along the river this urban area ride is! There are some surface streets we must use to connect the paths. Be aware, though we are mostly on bike paths, there are many crossings and expect heavy bike, and pedestrian traffic and quick turns. Following the rules of the road is a must for safety. Due to the type of ride we will plan on an overall speed of approx. 11-12 mph overall speed with a short stop in Waltham. To keep the group well guided and sort of together through the many turns and crossings, we will ask riders to participate in the "human arrow" method (more detail at the pre-ride brief). Helmets required, bright, highly visible clothing and blinky lights are highly recommended. Please download the ride from the RWGPS link to your smartphone, gps device, or print a cue sheet (plus we will have the human arrows!). Feel free to contact the leader for any questions. Meet at 5:30 pm sharp, ready to ride at the start of the Minuteman Bikeway across the street from the Alewife MBTA Station Parking Lot, on the Arlington Side. Search on "Start of Minuteman Bike Path" in google maps to get exact location. Ride must start on time due to approaching sunset. For those interested after the ride, we may be having something to eat at nearby Jasper White's Summer Shack. There is a small outdoor seating area.