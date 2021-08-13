Cancel
Silver Hill/Cornfield Mowing - AT Open Space Preservation

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet at 9 am at Breadloaf Mt. hiker parking near junction Rtes 7&4 Cornwall Bridge.,. Registration is required for this activity. An easy way to give something back to our nation's premier long distance hiking trail! Come learn how and why we mow the fields at Silver Hill campsite, and trail at cornfield near junction of Rte 7/112. Bring water, lunch, a mask, and work gloves. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.

activities.outdoors.org

