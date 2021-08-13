Cancel
Introducing… The NH48! - Mt Jackson (NH48) and Mt Webster (52WAV)

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Just getting started hiking the NH48? "Introducing… The NH48!" is a selection of New Hampshire 4000 footers that are appropriate for those just starting out hiking the NH48. Develop the experience, knowledge and confidence needed for continuing your quest of the remaining NH48 4000 footers in your future. Because these hikes are intended for hikers new to the NH48, please register for this hike ONLY if you have hiked 5 or fewer NH48 4000 footers in the past. (Note: When registering, you are signing up for this one hike only. Each "Introducing... The NH48" hike will be posted separately.) This is a hike of Mount Jackson, a mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in NH. The moderate hike via the Webster-Jackson Trail is approx 5.8 miles out/back and has 2400' of elevation gain leading to its 4052' summit. Jackson one of the lowest summits of the NH48, has a few steep but short sections and the trail is relatively short in length. An area approaching the summit may require scrambling. You'll find great views of Mt Washington and the other peaks of the Presidential Range at the summit, along with fine views up and down Crawford Notch and across the notch to Mts Tom, Field and Willey. As a "bonus" peak for this hike, after we summit Mt Jackson, we'll swing by Mt Webster on the decent. This peak is on the "52 With A View" list. You must be in good hiking condition and you must have some mountain hiking experience in the past 6 months and bring appropriate hiking gear. (Recent mountain hiking experience such as Mt Greylock, Mt Monadnock or peaks from the NH "52 With A View" list is ideal.) Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Additionally, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date. Please email Julia (julia.hazlett@gmail.com) to register for this trip.

Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20's and 30's Mt. Garfield

Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the second weekend of August with Young Members!! This is a group within AMC dedicated to encouraging people in their 20s and 30s to enjoy the outdoors. Join us for a beautiful hike up to Mt. Garfield (4,500 ft) with fantastic views of the surrounding area, including Mt. Lafayette and Mt. Lincoln. Hike will be roughly 10 miles with 3000 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph). This is not a trip for beginners. and participants should be ready for an 8-9 hour day. The exact time and meeting location are sent to approved participants only. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6 ft distancing with others cannot be maintained.
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 8

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on-site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, we also accept partial week reservations. Contact registrar for details and availability. For more information and a COVID FAQ, visit the Cold River Camp website.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Jackson (4K) and Webster (52WAV) Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lewis, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Mt. Inez: A Commemorative climb

Hikers celebrate atop Mt. Inez, from left: Lanita Canavan, Lewis Town Councilwoman and member of the Lewis Suffrage Auto Tour Committee; Sandra Weber; Nancy Campbell; Chris Maron and Dan Stec. — LEWIS | Though postponed a year, a memorial climb up Mt. Inez filled every available slot on the Champlain Area Trails hiking list.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

LL Bean and AMC Hike Series: Summer Across Maine - and into New Hampshire!. This hike is brought to you in partnership with L.L. Bean who is generously sponsoring the AMC-L.L. Bean hike series as part of L.L. Ben's Summer Across Maine. Join an AMC Outdoor Guide on a guided hike in Crawford Notch, NH . Your AMC Guide will start with introductions and expectations of the hike. If anything is needed to enjoy the hike- extra layers, rain jacket or hiking boots, these items can be borrowed from the LL Bean gear room. Your AMC Outdoor Guide will identify plants along the route, talk about the animals that call the Notch home, and share the human history of the area. Two different hikes are planned and alternate each Sunday, an easy hike and a moderate hike. Please read the description and decide which hike is best for you and your family based on your ability and interest. All hikes will begin at 10 am at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. Hikes are limited in group size and registration is required. This date we are hiking to- Ammonoosuc Lake and Red Bench - rated as EASY Sunday: July 18, August 1, August 15 and August 29 @ 10 am We will plan to hike the Around the Lake Trail to Red Bench. This is a loop hike around Ammonoosuc Lake with a detour to Red Bench from which there is a scenic outlook. There are several viewpoints of the lake and mountain views from the lake shore. This hike is just under 2 miles and is relatively easy. The hike has short hills mixed with relatively flat walking. Overall, the uphill portions of the hike will be short in distance but may have some steep sections. You can expect tree roots, rocks and uneven footing, however the pace will allow time to enjoy the views and learn about the area.
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

White Mountain Backpacking (ages 15-17)

Registration is required for this activity. The trails that traverse the White Mountain National Forest are old- some of them dating back centuries. Have you ever wondered who created them, how this land was conserved, and what you could do to be a part of their story? During this conservation focused backpacking course participants will learn how to travel together in the backcountry while hiking those trails through the forests and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. The group will have numerous opportunities to gain skills in camp set-up, backcountry cooking, map and compass use, decision making, and leadership all with the backdrop of the spectacular White Mountains. Additionally, the group will take time to discuss, explore, and reflect upon the relationship between people and the environment, as well as the history of the White Mountains and public lands more broadly. Part of this exploration will include a half day of trail work with staff from the AMC's Trails Department along the group's backcountry route. This program will start and end at the AMC's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. Scholarships are available.
Agawam, MAoutdoors.org

Hike in Robinson State Park

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike in the eastern half of Robinson State Park for a distance of 5 miles. Trails are rolling along with steep slopes and irregular, rocky and loose surface footing. Elevation gain is 410 feet. The hike is expected to end by 2 pm. Hike rating: 5 miles, pace of 1.5 to 2 mph, moderate to strenuous difficulty Participants need to wear sturdy boots. Have rainwear available. Bring lunch and liquids - 2 liters of water is recommended. If you use them, bring hiking poles. Participants must sign the ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND ASSUMPTION OF RISKS & RELEASE AGREEMENT on the day of the hike.
Animalssandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Mysterious mustang roams barren landscape of White Mountains

The horse finally has a name. I thought of that when I realized that the iconic ’70s lyrics “I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name” weren’t quite true for me anymore. You see, a mysterious wild horse that I have encountered many times in a distant...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Tville Thursday

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Patti Vaughn and JoAnn Durdock will be leading a trip on the Tariffville section of the Farmington River 8/12/2021 all participants must have the proper equipment and a competent roll. Cost. Free.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike, Swim, Camp Weekend of Fun at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. What can be better than a weekend camping outdoors, hiking through the woods, swimming in a refreshing mountain lake and relaxing by an evening campfire with new friends? Enjoy a 3 days / 2 nights summer weekend hiking, swimming, paddling or just relaxing at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center. On Saturday we will have a beginner friendly hike in the morning followed by plenty of afternoon time to enjoy swimming or paddling in the Lake. Saturday afternoon we will enjoy a social happy hour with some snacks and an evening bonfire with s'mores. Bring your own adult beverages to enjoy at happy hour, meals and campfires. Sunday morning you can enjoy your choice of more hiking, swimming, paddling or just lakeside relaxation. This weekend, you have the option of camping in the Beaver Brook Shelters or reserving a shared bedroom space in the White Oak Cabin. Meals will be taken in the Dining Hall. Meals included are Saturday breakfast, Saturday Dinner and Sunday Breakfast. Optional Friday Dinner and Sat/Sun Trail Lunches may be purchased separately. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $155 Members / $195 Non-members Cabin: $205 Members / $245 Non-Members Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Saturday Day Option available for $25, and does not include any meals or overnight accommodation. Rate excludes EventBrite and credit card processing fees for Non-members Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Dakota

Take A Scenic Trail Ride Through The Badlands At The Medora Riding Stables In North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt said he’d have never become president if not for the time he spent in North Dakota, specifically the badlands – a place he truly loved. You can experience the badlands just as he did, riding horseback along the buttes, at the Medora Riding Stables in North Dakota. If you’re visiting the iconic little […] The post Take A Scenic Trail Ride Through The Badlands At The Medora Riding Stables In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

DOLLY SODS WILDERNESS 3-NIGHT 18 MILE OVERLOOK LOVERS BACKPACK, WV

Registration is required for this activity. A three-night 18 mile backpack in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, West Virginia which is in the Monongahela National Forest. We will backpack in about 1.5 miles on Red Creek Trail then north on Little Stonecoal Trail (TR552) to a remote campsite along Red Creek. On Friday, we will move camp and backpack to Lion's Head on top of Breathed Mountain (TR554) for about 6 miles, mostly uphill. We will set up a base camp here. On Saturday, we will day hike an 8-mile loop (including a long lunch break at a great swimming hole), then head back to Red Creek Trailhead on Sunday with another 3 miles. Both dispersed campsites are large and wide open to allow for sufficient distance between each of our tents and hammocks. We would practice social distancing for meals, breaks, and hiking as much as possible. We will still want to hike close enough to hear conversations for safety purposes and enjoyment. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. This backpack is suitable for beginners in good physical condition. Please note that the trails tend to be rocky and wet. There are several stream crossings and that the Lion's Head campsite has no water and sometimes requires a long walk to find some. The trip is also open to families and there will be children as young as 7 on the trip. Note that we will not hang our food for protection from the bears. Everyone will need to bring some form of canister or product like the Ursack. Leaders can help advise you if you don't have one. Mask and hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol content required. We will likely be wearing our masks most of the time.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Canal, Campus, Creeks and Lakes -- Princeton and Mountain Lakes

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

