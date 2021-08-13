Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Perseids Meteor Shower Sky Watch at Noble View

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoble View Outdoors Center, 635 So. Quarter Road, Russell, MA 01071,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Join us at Noble View for an evening of sky watching as the annual Perseids Meteor Shower fills...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perseids#Meteor Shower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.
Astronomytelegraphherald.com

Just look up: Meteor season is here

British novelist Llewelyn Powys was a rationalist and an atheist, but when it came to unearthly things, he was as intrigued as the rest of us. “No sight is more provocative of awe than is the night sky,” he wrote. Beginning in late summer with the Perseids and ending after...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyPosted by
B105

Duluthian Spots Supernatural Lights Headed Towards Lake Superior

It's happening - again. Another UFO sighting has been reported in the Twin Ports and this one is extra spooky. If you follow all things supernatural, you have probably heard all about different sightings of things in the sky in Duluth and surrounding areas. It really isn't that uncommon for someone to spot something spooky in the sky.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Sunshine, Cooler Air Monday Before Mid-Week Showers Move in

The high-pressure system from Canada that moved in yesterday with this nice refreshing air remains in place for our Monday. That means another nice day with plenty of sunshine and relatively low humidity. There are some cirrus clouds dimming the sun a bit, especially in southern and western New England,...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
LifestyleSeattle Times

As hikers vanish, these mountains hold tight to their mysteries

MERRIJIG, Australia — A blanket of fog hanging before him, Lachlan Culican saddled up his horse one autumn morning and set off into the remote high country of southern Australia to find two campers gone missing. Arriving at the grassy plain where they had pitched their tent, Culican was taken...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Search for Summer Sunsets: Webb Memorial State Park

Registration is required for this activity. There's still time left to enjoy the long days of summer. Join us for an early evening casual walk in search of that summer sunset. This week we will walk along the peninsula of Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth. This magical place has a remarkable history. It once was the home of Native American's; the European's took it for farming and grazing; a fertilizer factory was built and contaminated the area; and the military used it for a Nike site. In 1977 the military transferred the land to the state and it was finally restored to its natural beauty and opened to the public. Sunsets here are some of the best. On a clear evening, views of Boston and the harbor islands are picture perfect. This will be a casual walk with time for socializing. Feel free to bring snacks (or dinner) and water as we'll spend a short time stopping to take in the views. AMC event is open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. The exact time and location will be shown to approved participants only. Everyone is welcome! Details will be emailed to registered participants the week of the event. Rain cancels this event.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike, Swim, Camp Weekend of Fun at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. What can be better than a weekend camping outdoors, hiking through the woods, swimming in a refreshing mountain lake and relaxing by an evening campfire with new friends? Enjoy a 3 days / 2 nights summer weekend hiking, swimming, paddling or just relaxing at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center. On Saturday we will have a beginner friendly hike in the morning followed by plenty of afternoon time to enjoy swimming or paddling in the Lake. Saturday afternoon we will enjoy a social happy hour with some snacks and an evening bonfire with s'mores. Bring your own adult beverages to enjoy at happy hour, meals and campfires. Sunday morning you can enjoy your choice of more hiking, swimming, paddling or just lakeside relaxation. This weekend, you have the option of camping in the Beaver Brook Shelters or reserving a shared bedroom space in the White Oak Cabin. Meals will be taken in the Dining Hall. Meals included are Saturday breakfast, Saturday Dinner and Sunday Breakfast. Optional Friday Dinner and Sat/Sun Trail Lunches may be purchased separately. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $155 Members / $195 Non-members Cabin: $205 Members / $245 Non-Members Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Saturday Day Option available for $25, and does not include any meals or overnight accommodation. Rate excludes EventBrite and credit card processing fees for Non-members Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
Scienceutahstories.com

Mysteries of the Great Salt Lake

MONSTERS, GHOSTS, CURSES, AND MORE…DEEP MYSTERIES OF A SHALLOW LAKE. Abandoned places have a special allure, as if calling out to tourists, paranormal experts, and scientists alike. The Great Salt Lake is one of the most unique places on the planet. As the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere, and seven times saltier than the ocean, it’s hard to miss on a map, yet it remains one of Utah’s best-kept secrets. It’s where a gravedigger, a haunted building, and a monster all find their place within a desert landscape, complete with sea monkeys.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

DOLLY SODS WILDERNESS 3-NIGHT 18 MILE OVERLOOK LOVERS BACKPACK, WV

Registration is required for this activity. A three-night 18 mile backpack in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, West Virginia which is in the Monongahela National Forest. We will backpack in about 1.5 miles on Red Creek Trail then north on Little Stonecoal Trail (TR552) to a remote campsite along Red Creek. On Friday, we will move camp and backpack to Lion's Head on top of Breathed Mountain (TR554) for about 6 miles, mostly uphill. We will set up a base camp here. On Saturday, we will day hike an 8-mile loop (including a long lunch break at a great swimming hole), then head back to Red Creek Trailhead on Sunday with another 3 miles. Both dispersed campsites are large and wide open to allow for sufficient distance between each of our tents and hammocks. We would practice social distancing for meals, breaks, and hiking as much as possible. We will still want to hike close enough to hear conversations for safety purposes and enjoyment. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. This backpack is suitable for beginners in good physical condition. Please note that the trails tend to be rocky and wet. There are several stream crossings and that the Lion's Head campsite has no water and sometimes requires a long walk to find some. The trip is also open to families and there will be children as young as 7 on the trip. Note that we will not hang our food for protection from the bears. Everyone will need to bring some form of canister or product like the Ursack. Leaders can help advise you if you don't have one. Mask and hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol content required. We will likely be wearing our masks most of the time.
LifestyleKESQ

The US and Canada have a new dark sky park for stargazers to enjoy

Amateur astronomers take note: There’s a new dark sky place to see the stars. Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is now certified as an International Dark Sky Park, after meeting lighting requirements set by the International Dark Sky Association. The park, which comprises Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada and Glacier...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt. Carrigain Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Carrigain (4,682 feet) is a popular New Hampshire 48 due to its outstanding 360 degree views and gorgeous ridge line trail. We will take a moderately paced 10.5 mile out and back hike to the summit, where we can explore the observation tower which gives hikers an incredible view of nearly all the 4000 footers of NH. Our pace will average about 2 miles per hour on some of the easier terrain and slower on the steeper and technical sections. Elevation gain will be 3450 feet. The trip will start early in the morning and depending on how long we spend at the top should take somewhere between 6 to 8 hours. The priority is enjoying the scenery and company as well as getting back into hiking shape after the past 12 months. You should be in good shape and have done 5 to 7 mile hikes with elevation in the past year. Please wear a face covering when we first meet; we will probably be able to take them off for most of the hike but will need them just in case. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy