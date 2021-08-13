Perseids Meteor Shower Sky Watch at Noble View

Registration is required for this activity. A three-night 18 mile backpack in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, West Virginia which is in the Monongahela National Forest. We will backpack in about 1.5 miles on Red Creek Trail then north on Little Stonecoal Trail (TR552) to a remote campsite along Red Creek. On Friday, we will move camp and backpack to Lion's Head on top of Breathed Mountain (TR554) for about 6 miles, mostly uphill. We will set up a base camp here. On Saturday, we will day hike an 8-mile loop (including a long lunch break at a great swimming hole), then head back to Red Creek Trailhead on Sunday with another 3 miles. Both dispersed campsites are large and wide open to allow for sufficient distance between each of our tents and hammocks. We would practice social distancing for meals, breaks, and hiking as much as possible. We will still want to hike close enough to hear conversations for safety purposes and enjoyment. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. This backpack is suitable for beginners in good physical condition. Please note that the trails tend to be rocky and wet. There are several stream crossings and that the Lion's Head campsite has no water and sometimes requires a long walk to find some. The trip is also open to families and there will be children as young as 7 on the trip. Note that we will not hang our food for protection from the bears. Everyone will need to bring some form of canister or product like the Ursack. Leaders can help advise you if you don't have one. Mask and hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol content required. We will likely be wearing our masks most of the time.