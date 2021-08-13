Cancel
Music

Friday Sessions: Crosscut Kings Perform ‘Simma Down”

By Corey Adkins
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
For this week’s Friday Sessions on ‘the four’ we send you into the weekend feeling the blues with the Crosscut Kings. Check out their website to see where they are playing LIVE. You can listen to their song, ‘Simma Down’ in the video above.

About the Crosscut Kings:

“Crosscut Kings is Jim Bonney (guitars, vocals) and Charlie “Hipps” Witthoeft (harmonicas, vocals). They’ve opened for Laith Al Saadi, The Crane Wives, and Rick Estrin and the Nightcats; they’ve shared stages with Guy Forsyth, Ronnie Shellist, and the Chris O’Leary Band. Their blend of old-school acoustic blues, roots renditions of modern songs, as well as their own original songs, have made them a unique addition to the vibrant live music scene in Northern Michigan.”

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

