“We have decided to make the difficult decision to permanently close our retail space and online ordering to refocus the company’s energy. This decision was not made lightly and we understand that it might not be welcome news 😞 . The staffing shortage and our limited financial resources have forced us to reconsider what are the most essential parts of our business and unfortunately, that means ending our current retail experience at Molino in Sawyer MI. We are shifting our focus to building up our wholesale clients and expanding Molino as a great local food brand. We want you to have greater access to our products and now realize local retail partnerships are the most effective way to do so.