15 miles Roaring Brook Falls / Quinnipiac Trail. Cheshire CT

 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a strenuous hike. It is intended for serious and experienced hikers who are fond of distance and elevation changes. Hiking pace is 2 to 2.5 mph - you must stay with the group. I keep my hiking groups to no more than 10 adults. We will all meet at 0800 at the trailhead located at the end (cul -de -sac) of Cornwall Avenue in Prospect CT which runs off Tress Road. We will then leave some cars here and carpool to Boardman Drive in Propsect CT which is about 2 miles away. The hike starts on Boardman Drive and ends on Cornwall Drive. The trail starts easy for the first 3 miles then elevation and trap rock begins. We will continue south on the Quinnipac Trail crossing over route 42 and eventually reaching our halfway point on the summit of Mt Sanford. Continuing south down Mt Sanford we will join the by pass trail are turn noth reconnecting with the "Q" trail and retrace our steps. Depending on the feeling of the group we could go down the roaring brook trail to see the falls from top to bottom, and back up again. Return to the "Q" trail and north to the cars parked Cornwall Drive. Expect traprock, some mud and some water crossings.

