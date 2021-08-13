15 miles Roaring Brook Falls / Quinnipiac Trail. Cheshire CT

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. What can be better than a weekend camping outdoors, hiking through the woods, swimming in a refreshing mountain lake and relaxing by an evening campfire with new friends? Enjoy a 3 days / 2 nights summer weekend hiking, swimming, paddling or just relaxing at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center. On Saturday we will have a beginner friendly hike in the morning followed by plenty of afternoon time to enjoy swimming or paddling in the Lake. Saturday afternoon we will enjoy a social happy hour with some snacks and an evening bonfire with s'mores. Bring your own adult beverages to enjoy at happy hour, meals and campfires. Sunday morning you can enjoy your choice of more hiking, swimming, paddling or just lakeside relaxation. This weekend, you have the option of camping in the Beaver Brook Shelters or reserving a shared bedroom space in the White Oak Cabin. Meals will be taken in the Dining Hall. Meals included are Saturday breakfast, Saturday Dinner and Sunday Breakfast. Optional Friday Dinner and Sat/Sun Trail Lunches may be purchased separately. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $155 Members / $195 Non-members Cabin: $205 Members / $245 Non-Members Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Saturday Day Option available for $25, and does not include any meals or overnight accommodation. Rate excludes EventBrite and credit card processing fees for Non-members Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.