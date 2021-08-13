Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series

LAMB COUNTY CLERK AND STAFF are shown with the open book that contains 191 registered animal marks and brands in Lamb County. Those marks and brands will expire Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at midnight, and the Clerk’s office will begin accepting renewals on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 9 a.m. in the new registration book for the next 10 years. The County Clerk and her deputies are, left to right, Eva Garcia, County Clerk Tonya Ritchie, Marisol Mosley and Kandy Scales. The County Clerk’s office has notified all persons having a brand recorded in Lamb County prior to Aug. 30, 1981, must be re-registered. The re-registration process must be repeated at subsequent 10-year intervals for then-current owners. The fee is $26 per brand, per location, and the Clerk’s office in the Courthouse will file marks and brands Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For answers to questions, call 806-385-4222, Ext 9214.