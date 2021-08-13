Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, 'Animals with Superpowers.' Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie characters, devour sustainably sourced chocolate and open the egg to discover fascinating endangered species like the sunflower sea star, a dingo, a spotted hyena, and amur leopard.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Animals#Milk Chocolate#Confectionery#The Animals#Yowie Group#Global Cmo At#Heb#Ahold#Family Dollar#7eleven#Speedway#Amazon Com#The Yowie Collector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Drinkskamcity.com

Loah Beer Co. Launches Low-Alcohol Brand

Loah Beer Co. has introduced what it claims is one of the healthiest low-alcohol beers to the fast-growing low and no alcohol category. Brewed with all the same yeast, hops and malts of alcoholic beer, the new Hola Beer with Lime has an ABV of 0.5% and one of the lowest calorie and sugar contents of any low-alcohol beer currently available in the UK market.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

AMResorts Launches New Master Brand AMR Collection

AMResorts L.P. introduces the new master brand AMR Collection. AMR Collection brings together six resort brands under one name. The new master brand was envisioned to help agents and guests easily select the resort that best fits their needs. The group is also introducing four and five-star collection tiers as part of the repositioning. These categories further define the level of luxury of each resort brand and provide guests with multiple entry points for a luxury travel experience.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Brand Homer

Click here to read the full article. Frank Ocean is the latest musician to launch his own fashion line. The Grammy-winning musician on Friday revealed his new brand, called Homer. It is described as an “independent American luxury brand” and is launching with a first collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves. Homer has been in the works for three years.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway The collection includes handcrafted jewelry made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds. The jewelry includes chain bracelets and necklaces, cartoon-like charms and studded earrings. The silk scarves...
RetailPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Unsubscribed Brand Launches E-commerce Site

Click here to read the full article. Unsubscribed is going online.  The slow fashion brand, part of the American Eagle Outfitters family, is launching an e-commerce shopping site today.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “The demand [for Unsubscribed] has been so great that we would really like to share this product with more people,” Jennifer Foyle, president, executive creative director of American Eagle and Aerie, told WWD. “The first year did exceed expectations. That’s why we’re excited about opening up in new markets. And when you think about e-commerce, it’s an important part of every business. It’s a...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Iconic French biscuit brand LU is launching in the UK

French biscuit brand LU is finally available in the UK. Anyone who has holidayed in France will likely be familiar with the delicious biccies, and now the iconic brand is launching four varieties in UK supermarkets, for the first time. Inspired by traditional French recipes, Le Petit Chocolat, Le Petit...
Industryhotelbusiness.com

IHG to launch new luxury and lifestyle brand

In its Q2 earnings report, IHG Hotels and Resorts revealed that it will be launching a new luxury and lifestyle collection brand. “We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be launching a new luxury & lifestyle collection brand to provide further choice for guests and owners,” said Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts. “Over the last four years we’ve added five new brands to create a portfolio of 16, each targeting a specific segment and enhancing our market reach. The addition of a collection brand will provide high quality independent hotels access to the many benefits of IHG’s system, whilst retaining a property’s distinctive identity. There are currently around 1.5 million independently run rooms in the market segments we are targeting, and we expect the collection to attract more than 100hotels within 10 years.”
BusinessTime Out Global

Printworks have launched a brand new room

With the exception of Soho at 3am on a Saturday, London is still not quite as loud as it used to be. Printworks – the colossal, warehouse-style events venue in Rotherhithe – is still silent, and its dance floors remain eerily empty. It seems like they’ve been up to business, though, because today they announced that the venue will be opening again on September 17. And yes, they are opening with a bang: a new room is coming to town. That means bigger capacity and bigger lineups.
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Launches Brand New ‘IMPACT Insiders’ YouTube Membership

NASHVILLE, TN, (August 4, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part fan-club and part digital subscription service, members of IMPACT Wrestling Insiders get access to a raft of premium content, brand new shows and exclusive perks not available anywhere else. Available...
New York City, NYnationalgeographic.com

A person or a thing? Inside the fight for animal personhood

An animal rights organization wants a New York court to grant Happy the elephant legal personhood. But what would that mean?. NEW YORK CITYThe monorail glides past outdoor exhibits displaying a red panda named Linus, a Malayan tiger named Suhana, and Penny the rhino (wearing sunscreen for her sensitive skin, our tour guide points out). Then we come to Happy, a 50-year-old Asian elephant.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 launches today

Tom Happ, the developer behind the long-anticipated sequel to Axiom Verge, last made a surprise announcement, that Axiom Verge 2 is launching today!. “Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 drops later TODAY on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Epic Games Store!” Happ wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase livestream earlier today.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

IGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its live casino offering through a new agreement with leading supplier Evolution. The agreement will see Evolution provide Soft2Bet with an exclusive live dealer environment for its B2C brands, including Cadabrus and newly launched Betinia. Soft2Bet will initially add three blackjack tables to...
Lamb County, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

Animal marks and brands books

LAMB COUNTY CLERK AND STAFF are shown with the open book that contains 191 registered animal marks and brands in Lamb County. Those marks and brands will expire Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at midnight, and the Clerk’s office will begin accepting renewals on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 9 a.m. in the new registration book for the next 10 years. The County Clerk and her deputies are, left to right, Eva Garcia, County Clerk Tonya Ritchie, Marisol Mosley and Kandy Scales. The County Clerk’s office has notified all persons having a brand recorded in Lamb County prior to Aug. 30, 1981, must be re-registered. The re-registration process must be repeated at subsequent 10-year intervals for then-current owners. The fee is $26 per brand, per location, and the Clerk’s office in the Courthouse will file marks and brands Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For answers to questions, call 806-385-4222, Ext 9214.
Businessmixonline.com

Lectrosonics Launches IFBlue Brand, Debuts First Products

Rio Rancho, NM ( August 12, 2021)—Lectrosonics has introduced a new brand, IFBlue, which it characterizes as a “value-priced brand.” IFBlue’s debut products include IFB (Interruptible Foldback) receiver packs and associated dock charging systems. The new IFBlue receivers are compatible with Lectrosonics IFBT4 transmitters, or any Lectrosonics Digital Hybrid Wireless...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy