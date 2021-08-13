Woman Charged For Shooting Child In Benzie County

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged for shooting and killing a five-year-old in Benzie County.

On Thursday around two p.m., deputies received a call from a man who reported that his girlfriend Suzanne Jacobson, 33, of Benzie County had shot her five-year-old daughter.

They say the man then checked on the child and found her with a serious gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says a struggle ensued between Jacobson and the man over the gun, and the man was able to take control over the weapon as Jacobson ran from the house into the woods nearby.

Deputies and members of Michigan State Police searched for Jacobson after arriving on scene, and found her 20 minutes later sitting in an employee’s car at a local business.

She was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with open murder by the Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies say three other children, ranging in age from seven to 13-years-old, were present in the home at the time of the shooting but managed to get out of the house. All three kids were uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time.