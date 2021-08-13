Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County vaults into 'high' COVID risk level

By Tribune Staff
Posted by 
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

Ottawa County has risen into the “high” COVID-19 risk level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC defines “high risk” as 10-plus percent of positive tests during the past seven days, or 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Currently, Ottawa County has a 10.8 percent positive test rate for the past week, and 108.6 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the Ottawa County health department, masking, handwashing and social distancing remain recommended steps to avoid the virus.

“I urge all people in Ottawa County to follow the directives of the CDC and (state health department),” said Lisa Stefanovsky, health officer at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “We know that masks and vaccines are safe and effective, and our best defense against this fast-changing virus. Since our level of transmission has increased so quickly, I likewise urge all indoor places that are open to the public or bring together people from more than one household to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that customers, employees and others wear face masks.

“Let’s work together to slow the spread of the virus and keep our communities, churches, schools, businesses and other indoor public places open and our residents safe,” she added.

According to the health department, the delta variant is likely fueling the local increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The delta variant is spreading quickly, increasing the number of positive cases reported in Ottawa County,” said Derel Glashower, senior epidemiologist for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “The delta variant has pushed us into the ‘high risk of transmission’ category, so it is important to take extra precautions to protect ourselves and our community.”

Comments / 0

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
548
Followers
128
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, MI
Coronavirus
Ottawa County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Dakota County, MNHastings Star Gazette

Dakota County reports 164 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Aug. 17

Dakota County moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 community transmission as of Sunday, Aug. 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Last week, Dakota County was in the “substantial” level, according to the CDC.
Hamilton County, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

Health Department Recommends Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised People

In alliance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Hamilton County Health Department recommends that immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. Studies indicate that moderately to severely immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination as non-immunocompromised people and may need additional protection against COVID-19. A third vaccination is not recommended for any other population at this time, and it is advised that no one receive more than three vaccinations.
Public Healthknsiradio.com

Infectious Disease Expert Warns Delta Variant Could Stick Around For a Month or More, Blames Incorrect Mask Use

(KNSI) – An infectious disease expert says the recent COVID-19 Delta variant surge will be with us for at least the next month, if not longer. University of Minnesota Doctor Michael Osterholm tells NBC’s Meet the Press, “Even if this increase that we’re seeing in the southern sunbelt states, which has been dramatic, if these other states take off, then I think this surge could sustain itself for at least another four to six weeks.”
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa Health Department administering third vaccine dose

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is now administering a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those who are immunocompromised. According to the CDC, an additional dose of the COVID vaccine is recommended for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.
Tompkins County, NYwrfi.org

Tompkins County Health Department Clarifies COVID-19 Testing Recommendations

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department is clarifying its recommendations around COVID-19 testing. First off, the Health Department recommends getting a PCR test whenever possible. They are the most sensitive and reliable way to test for COVID-19. They are available through the Cayuga Health System. All Tompkins County testing sites report their results to the Health Department.
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

GT County Health Department Offering Booster Vaccines For Immunocompromised Individuals

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for third booster doses of the Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+) COVID-19 vaccine for eligible individuals. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people...
Albany, NYPress-Republican

NY mandates vaccines for health care workers

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state’s health care workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, will be required to have their first doses by Monday, Sept. 27, according to a press release.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

RSV Respiratory Illnesses Rising for Babies, Experts Warn

Last Updated: August 17, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States has been dominating the news, an old viral enemy has been making a quieter comeback. In late spring, U.S. pediatric hospitals began reporting an unexpected rise in serious...
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

Fifth wave of COVID pandemic impacts Grays Harbor County

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Grays Harbor County. The week of Aug. 4-11, 164 new cases total were reported, raising the pandemic total to 5,091. “We are beginning to feel the effect of the incline of our fifth wave here in Grays Harbor County,” said Maranatha Hay, Grays Harbor County Public Health information officer. “New confirmed cases have been up for the past month — cases are 214% of what they were the previous month.”
Public HealthNBC New York

WHO Says Some Data May Suggest Increased Risk of Hospitalization From Delta

A top World Health Organization official said that data from some countries may suggest that the delta variant causes an increased risk of hospitalization in those infected. "In terms of severity, we have seen some countries suggest that there is increased risk of hospitalization for people who are infected with the delta variant," a top WHO official said.
Public HealthTelegraph

Medical mask sales are up amid the COVID-19 delta variant

If you're looking for proof of people being cautious as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads throughout the country, look no further than medical mask sales. Boxes of those pale-blue, sometimes yellow, medical masks are flying off the shelves as cases are on the rise. According to the Adobe Digital Economy...
Michigan StatePetoskey News-Review

Delta variant identified in Emmet County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services State Laboratory has notified the Health Department of Northwest Michigan of the first identified case of the Delta (B.1.617.2.) variant in Emmet County. The Delta variant was identified through routine lab surveillance of testing samples. According to a Monday press release, the...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Health monitoring CDC on need for COVID vaccine boosters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Health is monitoring discussion at the federal level and the possibility of mRNA vaccine booster doses, following approval last week of third doses for immunocompromised persons. “In Virginia, we are monitoring the situation and planning through all of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 8/17

Cortland County reported 34 new cases of COVID 19 between Saturday and Monday, and one death, bringing the total number of cases to 4,757. Tompkins and Cayuga counties reported 38 new cases Monday. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 16,039 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. One new death was reported, the number who have died from the virus rising to 213.

Comments / 0

Community Policy