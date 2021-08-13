Ottawa County vaults into 'high' COVID risk level

Ottawa County has risen into the “high” COVID-19 risk level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC defines “high risk” as 10-plus percent of positive tests during the past seven days, or 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Currently, Ottawa County has a 10.8 percent positive test rate for the past week, and 108.6 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the Ottawa County health department, masking, handwashing and social distancing remain recommended steps to avoid the virus.

“I urge all people in Ottawa County to follow the directives of the CDC and (state health department),” said Lisa Stefanovsky, health officer at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “We know that masks and vaccines are safe and effective, and our best defense against this fast-changing virus. Since our level of transmission has increased so quickly, I likewise urge all indoor places that are open to the public or bring together people from more than one household to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that customers, employees and others wear face masks.

“Let’s work together to slow the spread of the virus and keep our communities, churches, schools, businesses and other indoor public places open and our residents safe,” she added.

According to the health department, the delta variant is likely fueling the local increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The delta variant is spreading quickly, increasing the number of positive cases reported in Ottawa County,” said Derel Glashower, senior epidemiologist for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “The delta variant has pushed us into the ‘high risk of transmission’ category, so it is important to take extra precautions to protect ourselves and our community.”